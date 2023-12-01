GOP Leader McCombie on 'The Record'

SPRINGFIELD, Ill — With fewer members in the Illinois House than at any other time in history, Illinois Republicans nominated Rep. Tony McCombie (R-Savanna) to lead them in the 103rd General Assembly.
Minority Leader McCombie becomes the first woman in state history to ever lead a House caucus.
She went on 'The Record' to react to the state's new assault weapons ban, abortion expansion, and other GOP agenda priorities on Wednesday.
