GOP Leader McCombie on 'The Record'

Illinois House Republicans nominated Rep. Tony McCombie to become the first woman in state history to ever lead a House chamber caucus

SPRINGFIELD, Ill — With fewer members in the Illinois House than at any other time in history, Illinois Republicans nominated Rep. Tony McCombie (R-Savanna) to lead them in the 103rd General Assembly.

Minority Leader McCombie becomes the first woman in state history to ever lead a House caucus.

She went on 'The Record' to react to the state's new assault weapons ban, abortion expansion, and other GOP agenda priorities on Wednesday.