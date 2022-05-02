Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker among 17 governors calling on Congress to protect access to women's health care

The letter said it's "imperative that Congress acts swiftly to ensure that all Americans continue to have meaningful access to reproductive healthcare and abortion."

CHICAGO — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker was one of 17 governors to sign a letter calling on Congress to "immediately protect access to women's health care."

A letter addressed to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell urges leaders to take immediate action in response to a Supreme Court draft opinion leaked to POLITICO that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling on abortion right.

The letter says "it is imperative that Congress acts swiftly to ensure that all Americans continue to have meaningful access to reproductive healthcare and abortion." The group of governors says the U.S. Supreme Court decision in the draft opinion would limit access to reproductive health care.

"The vast majority of Americans agree that these decisions should be in the hands of the patients, who can consult with their doctors, families, and faith," the joint letter read.

Our collective responsibility to defend access to reproductive health care and a woman’s right to make her own decisions has never been more important. Today, Gov. Cooper joined 16 other governors calling on Congress to immediately protect access to women’s health care. pic.twitter.com/7fM0qL2KE5 — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) May 3, 2022

The letter also references the Women's Health Protection Act, passed by the U.S. House of Representatives on Sept. 24, 2021, and urges the Senate to pass the measure.

Doron Kalir, clinical professor of law at Cleveland-Marshall College of Law, told the VERIFY team if the Women’s Health Protection Act was passed in the Senate and signed into law by President Joe Biden, it would likely be contested in lower courts immediately and could make its way back to the Supreme Court in a matter of weeks.