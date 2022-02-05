Local politicians react to report of leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on abortion rights

Elected officials and candidates in Missouri and Illinois responded to the report Monday.

ST. LOUIS — Politicians in Missouri and Illinois are responding after Politico reported about a draft opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide.

It’s unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter.

The Associated Press could not immediately confirm the authenticity of the draft Politico posted, which if verified marks a shocking revelation of the high court’s secretive deliberation process, particularly before a case is formally decided.

The news outlet published what was labeled as a “1st Draft” of the “Opinion of the Court” in a case challenging Mississippi's ban on abortion after 15 weeks, a case known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

The Supreme Court has yet to issue a ruling in the case, and opinions — and even justices’ votes — have been known to change during the drafting process. The court is expected to rule on the case before its term is up in late June or early July.

In a tweet, Republican U.S. Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri said "The left continues its assault on the Supreme Court with an unprecedented breach of confidentiality, clearly meant to intimidate." In a second tweet, he called the opinion in the draft "voluminously researched, tightly argued, and morally powerful."

I will say, if this is the Court’s opinion, it’s a heck of an opinion. Voluminously researched, tightly argued, and morally powerful — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) May 3, 2022

The left continues its assault on the Supreme Court with an unprecedented breach of confidentiality, clearly meant to intimidate. The Justices mustn’t give in to this attempt to corrupt the process. Stay strong https://t.co/1Ibbe0t2I3 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) May 3, 2022

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker responded to the report on Twitter saying "In Illinois, we trust women. We cannot let their most profound and personal rights be violated."

Hell no! In Illinois, we trust women. We cannot let their most profound and personal rights be violated. https://t.co/ksvR0vkgw1 — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) May 3, 2022

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, a Democrat, released the following statement:

“First they come for our bodies - then they come for voting rights, civil rights, LGBTQ rights. From the Supreme Court to the Missouri state legislature, right-wing politicians are working overtime to strip away our most personal and fundamental freedoms for their own political gain. If there was ever a time to hit the alarm and break the glass, this is it. Congress must take action to protect abortion rights and keep these bans off of our bodies.”

Billy Long, a Republican congressman running for Senate, released the following statement:

“I was a senior in high school when Roe v. Wade was decided. I didn’t understand abortion then, and I don’t understand it now. Killing an innocent human life is simply incomprehensible to me. I am optimistic that these reports are true, and that the Supreme Court will do the right thing, finally overturning this travesty of a decision. I have always stood up for the Right to Life, and will continue to do so.”

Missouri Attorney General and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Eric Schmitt tweeted "I’ve argued it in court briefings… Overturn Roe v Wade."

I’ve argued it in court briefings…



Overturn Roe v Wade. — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) May 3, 2022

Lucas Kunce, a Democrat running for U.S. Senate in Missouri, said "It is fundamentally necessary that the U.S. Congress codify Roe v. Wade immediately. If they won’t, we need to replace them."

It is fundamentally necessary that the U.S. Congress codify Roe v. Wade immediately. If they won’t, we need to replace them. — Lucas Kunce (@LucasKunceMO) May 3, 2022

Vicky Hartzler, a Republican congresswoman running for U.S. Senate in Missouri, called the leak "outrageous & dangerous," and said "I pray & remain hopeful #SCOTUS stays true to this potential decision."

This leak is outrageous & dangerous.



I pray & remain hopeful #SCOTUS stays true to this potential decision, but this unprecedented, intentional leak is malicious & threatens the independence of our highest court.



Our judicial system should never be intimidated by the woke Left. https://t.co/B4ijfR1hYd — Rep. Vicky Hartzler (@RepHartzler) May 3, 2022

Democrat Spencer Toder, who is also running for U.S. Senate in Missouri, tweeted the following message:

I started to put up a video about how if you voted for me I would codify Roe. I will, but for now, let's focus on what matters. I'll personally match the next $500 donated to @MOAbortionFund. Join me in supporting the people doing the work. https://t.co/nylOB0G9IT — Spencer Toder for Senate (@SpencerToder) May 3, 2022

Illinois Congresswoman Mary Miller, a Republican, said in a tweet that "Our Justices need your prayers to stand up to the radical abortion industry and Defend Life!"