ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Ann Wagner has a 2020 challenger for her seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

On Tuesday, State Senator Jill Schupp announced her bid for the seat representing Missouri's 2nd Congressional District. Wagner has represented the district since 2013.

The second congressional district is made up of the suburbs of south and west St. Louis County, including Arnold, Town and Country, Wildwood, Chesterfield and Oakville.

Schupp, a Democrat from Creve Coeur, has been in Missouri state politics since winning the race to represent District 88 of the Missouri House of Representatives in 2009. In 2014, she made the jump from the state House to the Senate by narrowly defeating Jay Ashcroft for the seat representing Missouri Senate District 24. She defended the seat handily in 2018.

Schupp will take on Wagner in November's general election.

Wagner won the seat in 2012 and easily defended in both 2014 and 2016, winning each race by more than 20%. In 2018, however, she won by just 4% over challenger Cort VanOstran.

In her time in the U.S. House of Representatives, Wagner has served on a number of committees. Most recently, she served on the Committee on Financial Services and Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Before becoming a congresswoman, Wagner worked as the chairwoman of the Missouri GOP, a co-chair of the Republican National Committee, U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg and the Chairwoman for Roy Blunt's 2010 Senate campaign.

