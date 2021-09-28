Missouri economic development director resigns

Dixon's resignation will be effective Oct. 22

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development plans to resign next month to take a job with Ameren Missouri, Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday.

Rob Dixon's resignation will be effective Oct. 22, Parson said in a news release. Dixon has led the agency since July 2017.

During his tenure, the state announced economic development projects such as the expansion of the General Motors plant in Wentzville, the Nucor steel plant in Sedalia and the U.S. Department of Agriculture headquarters in Kansas City.