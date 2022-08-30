x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

Pinner says she's staying in St. Louis County Executive race

The St. Louis County Republican Party recently claimed the conspiracy theorist would drop out of the November contest.
Credit: Katherine Pinner for St. Louis County Executive

CLAYTON, Missouri — In an apparent about-face, Katherine Pinner plans to remain in the race to challenge incumbent St. Louis County Executive Sam Page this November.

Last week, St. Louis County Republican party officials claimed Pinner would be dropping out of the race. The political newcomer was unknown to party officials and had published wild conspiracy theories on her personal website.

In an updated blog post published Tuesday morning, Pinner wrote, "I am affirming my candidacy for the office of Saint Louis County Executive," and said, "To clarify, my name has appeared on the ballot consistently since February 22 which was the opening day for candidacy."

Pinner could not be reached to answer questions about her reversal and gave no explanation for the change of heart. Because she missed a deadline to withdraw from the election, Pinner would've incurred legal costs to go through the process to remove her name from the ballot.

LAST WEEK: GOP candidate Katherine Pinner drops out of St. Louis County executive race

In a statement issued last week, a spokesman for Sam Page's campaign suggested Republican party officials may have been trying to pressure her to drop out.

"I think her voters are going to hate it if a woman is bullied off the ballot," Page's campaign spokesman Richard Callow said. 

Now that Pinner has reiterated her intention to stay in the race, Page's team says they won't take anything for granted. 

"Ms. Pinner won the Republican primary decisively, getting almost as many votes for county executive as Eric Schmitt got for U.S. Senate," Callow said. "We take her candidacy seriously."

AUGUST 2: Page defeats Dueker for Democratic nomination in St. Louis Co. Executive race, will face Pinner

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Race for BOA president pits old guard against new

Before You Leave, Check This Out