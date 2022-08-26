GOP candidate Katherine Pinner drops out of St. Louis County executive race

Chair of the Republican Central Committee of St. Louis County Rene Artman said Pinner notified the party Thursday night.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Katherine Pinner, the GOP candidate for St. Louis County executive, has dropped out of the race.

Chair of the Republican Central Committee of St. Louis County Rene Artman said Pinner notified the party Thursday night.

Artman said she was the one who accepted the call from Pinner, but Pinner did not specify a reason for dropping out of the race, she just told Artman she had a desire to do so.

According to Artman, Pinner missed the deadline to formally withdraw her candidacy, so she will have to obtain an attorney to petition the court to remove her name.

Once the judge has signed off on the removal, the St. Louis County Board of Elections will notify the Republican Central Committee of St. Louis County so that it may name a new GOP candidate to face incumbant Sam Page.

The committee will have two weeks to find and announce a new candidate.

The process will have to be completely finished by Sept. 30, Artman said.

Artman said it's uncertain what the process will look like for identifying a new candidate.

Pinner was named the GOP candidate in Missouri's August primary election. She received 56% of the vote against State Representative Shamed Dogan.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it is confirmed by 5 On Your Side.