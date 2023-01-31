St. Charles conducting independent investigation into well water contamination

In response to the EPA's "limited investigation" into the contamination, the City of St. Charles has decided to launch an investigation of its own.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — The City of St. Charles announced Tuesday it would conduct an independent investigation into the water contamination at its Elm Point Well Field. The decision was made in response to the Environmental Protection Agency's "limited subsurface investigation."

The EPA investigation came after the City of St. Charles shut down five of its seven wells due to contamination and bought millions of gallons of water from the City of St. Louis to fill the gap.

Earlier this month, State Rep. Phil Christofanelli (R-St. Peters) and State Sen. Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Springs) announced the filing of legislation that would require the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to share its evidence of contamination with Attorney General Andrew Bailey so he may bring a civil action against "any entity" found responsible for tainting the public water system.

The City of St Charles said it repeatedly raised concerns about the EPA performing limited, one-time groundwater sampling and regretted the agency's decision to not fully evaluate the well field. Now, it is launching a "more complete" investigation to ensure that the drinking water in St. Charles remains safe and reliable to meet the needs of its citizens.

According to a news release from the city, the city's own investigation will include the installation of 26 permanent monitoring wells at 13 locations, where groundwater can be repeatedly sampled.

The wells will be installed at two different depths to allow better prediction of how operating the well field will affect the potential movement of contamination from the Ameren substation.

These monitoring wells will help the city better determine the extent of contamination coming from the Ameren Huster Road Substation, according to the release, and will allow for a more thorough characterization of the site than was completed under the EPA's management.

“We are committed to doing whatever it takes to continue to provide safe drinking water to our residents,” Mayor Dan Borgmeyer said in a statement. “We will do the necessary testing and evaluation to ensure that we have the full, complete picture of what is happening in the well field, so we can make the best decision for our city and the residents moving forward.”

The independent investigation will begin the week of Jan. 30, with the installation of wells being completed within 60 days.