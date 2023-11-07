How will $30M from Rams settlement renovate America's Center? St. Louis officials to discuss Tuesday

Of the $790 million settlement, $30 million is designated to go to renovation of the downtown convention center.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis officials on Tuesday will discuss the portion of the Rams settlement that is designated to go toward the expansion of the downtown America's Center Convention Complex.

What to do with $30 million will be the subject of a St. Louis Municipal Finance Corporation meeting scheduled for noon via Zoom.

Here is the breakdown of the $790 million Rams settlement:

$250 million goes to the city of St. Louis.

$169 million goes to St. Louis County.

$70 million goes to the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority.

$275 million goes to legal fees.

$30 million goes to convention center expansion.

The $30 million dollars will help pay for an expansion at America’s Center, which is attached to the Dome at America’s Center, the home field for the Rams when they were in town.

The suit was initially launched in 2017, alleging the Rams and owner Stan Kroenke violated the NFL's relocation guidelines and did not operate in good faith when the team was moved to Los Angeles.



The Rams and the NFL agreed to pay the city $790 million dollars.