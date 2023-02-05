St. Louis County bill is aimed at keeping panhandlers off the roadways

Critics of the bill said it unfairly targets the homeless community.

CLAYTON, Mo. — The St. Louis County Council debated a bill Tuesday night that would push all pedestrians to use sidewalks and crosswalks. Otherwise, they could face consequences.

Critics of the bill argued it unfairly targets the homeless community.

St. Louis County Councilman Ernie Trakas sponsored the bill in the name of public safety, saying the council needs to do something about the number of crashes involving pedestrians.

Trakas said his bill is an amendment to current law to clarify where pedestrians should be when walking near or on any road in the county.

“If there's a sidewalk, you need to be on it," he said. "If there's a crosswalk, you need to be in it. If you have to travel on a roadway, then here's the portion of the roadway, we'll call it the shoulder facing traffic so that there's a reduction in the ability or the chance that someone could get injured."

Trakas said this measure would allow police officers to ticket any pedestrian who isn’t in the defined areas, such as jaywalkers.

“It would be something similar to that, but that part hasn't changed," he said. "Whatever fine would be applicable, that's remaining the same."

County Councilwoman Lisa Clancy said she feels this measure would unfairly target those suffering from homelessness, who are often in medians.

“We can't keep criminalizing people who are down on their luck or who are unhoused," she said. "These are also our neighbors, and I am really concerned about the consequences that could this bill could have on those neighbors, as well."

During the meeting, Clancy said this could also be an issue for places where there aren’t crosswalks or where a sidewalk is blocked.

“As a mom who pushes a stroller very frequently on sidewalks, it's not unusual that I have to sometimes go into the roadway because there is an issue on the sidewalk and it's impassable," she said to Trakas. "And if I'm not on the side of the street where I can get to on facing oncoming traffic, what would I do?"

Trakas responded, “You would have to go back to a crosswalk that would allow you to cross the street.”

Clancy said in response, “Sometimes there are not crosswalks, though.”

Trakas said, “Well, I would think that that would be a rare instance.”

The council voted 5-2 in favor of perfecting this bill.

The next step would be final passage, and the council will take it up again at its next meeting on May 9.