St. Louis is forgiving parking ticket late fees for the rest of 2023

St. Louis parkers can log online now and see their parking ticket late fees erased.

ST. LOUIS — Drivers who have struggled to pay their St. Louis parking tickets are getting a little relief thanks to the St. Louis Treasurer's Office and Parking Division.

Now through the end of 2023, the St. Louis Treasurer's Office is forgiving late fees on city parking tickets, according to a Monday release. Parkers who have acquired late fees can log online to see their balances have been rolled back to the original amount for each ticket.

Under St. Louis parking policies, payment is considered late if it is not made within 30 days of the ticket being issued. Your fine then doubles. If payment is still not received within 45 days, it doubles again.

For example, if you were ticketed for violating a parking meter, your original parking violation fine would be $20. After 30 days, you would owe $40 (a $20 late penalty). And after 45, you would owe $80 (a $60 late penalty).

The Treasure's Office reminded St. Louis parkers that there are options for those who can't afford to pay their parking tickets to prevent hefty late fees and cars being towed.

Anyone struggling to pay their parking tickets can call 314-627-2232 or visit parklouie.com to set up a monthly payment plan and prevent the further accrual of fees. Payments begin at $10 a month, according to the Treasurer's Office.

If you believe you were wrongly ticketed, you can file an appeal online.

"I believe we can be both compassionate and enforce the parking policies of our city to help move St. Louisans forward," St. Louis City Treasurer Adam Layne said in a statement. "Our office wants to help area residents handle their outstanding balances by rolling back to the original ticket value, reducing their financial burden, and most importantly, keeping their cars on the road."

