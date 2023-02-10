Construction in the Metro East: When will it be completed?

IDOT has been working for years on a difficult section of roadway in the Metro East.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Stay in one lane if you don't want to lose a wheel and a tire from the bumps while crossing the Poplar Street Bridge into Illinois, 5 On Your Side viewer Ken Placke commented on Facebook.

The viewer, of course, was referencing Interstate 55/70/64 in the Metro East, which sees thousands of drivers a day.

The Illinois Department of Transportation has been working in that area for years. It's a very difficult patch to repair because of the traffic flow that would need to be closed down and other challenges.

Placke also had an important question for 5 On Your Side, "What's up with the random construction?"

We took that question to IDOT. A spokesperson highlighted these three things:

Crews are repairing bridge joints all around Interstate 55/70. Four weekend-long closures are anticipated, and one is completed. The project is scheduled to be completed by mid-December.

