State Sen. Karla May declares primary bid for US senate

The state senator joins St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Lucas Kunce in the 2024 Democratic primary contest.

ST. LOUIS — State Sen. Karla May (D-St. Louis) launched her primary campaign Tuesday for a chance to confront U.S. Senator Josh Hawley in the 2024 general election.

May, a 13-year veteran legislator, stood a few feet away from the Freedom Suits Memorial, a bronze statue commemorating the hundreds of enslaved people who sued for their freedom in St. Louis civil courts, and condemned Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, "with the single goal of destroying our democracy and starting a second civil war."

May said it was "violent, racist, un-American traitors" who stormed the Capitol while Congress attempted to certify President Joe Biden's election victory. She said they "were cheered on by Josh Hawley with his fist held high before he turned on his heel and ran home."

May, who often infuses religious fervor into her rhetoric, described what led her to jump into a crowded field of Democratic candidates.

"I feel I have a duty to my state, my nation, and my God to mend what has been torn apart," May said.

She railed against Republican efforts to crack down on conversations about race in classrooms.

"I see a state and a nation that is being torn apart, sometimes in small ways," she said. "Little threads, plucked, pulled, and ripped from their place, in an effort to unravel the very fabric of this great nation. Banning books, whitewashing history, and the codification of laws that enshrine fear and hate into our society.

"I have seen a Supreme Court stolen from the people -- with a majority of justices put in place by a man who lost the popular vote -- handing down decisions that turn back the clock, taking away our rights, and trampling on the very freedoms they had sworn to uphold," she said.

May's opening stump speech made no overt reference to other two prominent Democrats who have already launched their campaigns.

St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell and U.S. Marine veteran Lucas Kunce both issued friendly statements welcoming May to the race.

“Karla May and I spoke about this prior to her announcement," Bell said. "I know her, I consider her a friend, hugged her and wished her well. Everyone has a right to run. This is the democratic process and ultimately voters will decide."

“The State Senator and I spoke on the phone ahead of the announcement, and we had a great conversation," Kunce said. "I’m happy to welcome her to the race and look forward to seeing her on the trail.”

May brushed off questions about her campaign potentially splitting Democratic support at a time when some party leaders have called for unity.

Powerful Democratic interests have started lining up behind Kunce's campaign. The Missouri AFL-CIO endorsed him, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was recently quoted saying he "was a good candidate" who "can beat Josh Hawley."

May said she's been underestimated before, and she intends to prove that Democrats backing other candidates are "misinformed."