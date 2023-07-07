St. Louis County leaders to announce new program at crime summit

The crime summit will take place today at 8 a.m. at the Ferguson City Hall Council Chambers.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FERGUSON, Mo. — St. Louis County leaders are hosting a crime prevention summit Friday morning.

It comes after a violent holiday week in the area.

Leaders will come together at Ferguson City Hall starting at 8 a.m., where they will announce a program they hope can fix the issues.

5 On Your Side keeps track of crime statistics in St. Louis County and St. Louis City.

According to our data, so far this year, there have been 62 shootings in St. Louis County, 27 of which have been fatal.

At least 15 of the 27 homicides have been in North County, according to 5 On Your Side data.

Just this past week, violence plagued the community again.

A triple shooting left a mother and her two children dead in St. Ann late Monday night. Police said the suspected shooter was the mother's boyfriend. He shot and killed himself after the shooting, according to police.

Even the Fourth of July came with violence. Two people were shot, one person died, and the suspect started an hours-long standoff with police in Jennings.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell and Ferguson Police Chief Troy Doyle will be guest speakers at the summit.

It is being hosted by Ferguson Mayor Ella Jones.

The crime summit starts at 8 a.m. at Ferguson City Hall in the Council Chambers.