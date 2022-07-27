Who is Steve Roberts?

Roberts is a Democratic candidate for the House of Representatives in Missouri’s First Congressional District.

ST. LOUIS — Steve Roberts is a Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in Missouri’s First Congressional District. The primary is August 2. One Democrat will go on to face candidates of other parties in the general election in November.

Attorney and Air National Guardsman Steve Roberts served two terms in the Missouri House before his 2020 election to the Missouri state Senate. Roberts has disputed explosive allegations of sexual assault from two women, including a late former member of the Missouri House.

His campaign has courted support from law enforcement, Jewish groups, and former Congressman Lacy Clay. He argues he would be less of an agitator and more of a legislator than Representative Cori Bush has been.

5 On Your Side candidate survey

To the extent any single member of Congress can influence the U.S. economy and labor market, what immediate steps would you take to reduce the cost of living burden Missourians face during this period of inflation?

Roberts: Well, to start would be to suspend the federal gas tax and to make sure that our oil companies are held accountable. It seems to me that they're making record profits and we've got to make sure that they're not price gouging our citizens.

Missouri state law prohibits women and girls from seeking abortion procedures at any time during their pregnancy, regardless of circumstances involving rape, incest, or other unwanted or unplanned pregnancies. Would you support a similar law at the federal level? If not, then which women or girls should be allowed access to safe, legal abortion procedures?

Roberts: All women and girls should have access to safe and legal abortion procedures, regardless of the circumstances.

What specific policies or practices would you support from Congress that could directly improve safety and reduce violent crime in Missouri?

Roberts: Gun violence is one of the number one issues facing the St. Louis City and county communities. Something as a member of Congress that I think we can get done would be enhancing our red flag laws. Raising the age of 18 to 21 to purchase a firearm, as well as reenacting the assault rifle ban from 1994.

What do you perceive as the single greatest threat to American democracy and how would you address it in Congress?



Roberts: I would say authoritarian regimes like what we're seeing happening right now in Ukraine, as well as the far right wing of the Republican Party.

To what extent do fossil fuels contribute to the changing climate? To what extent should Congressional action attempt to alter that trajectory?



Roberts: Fossil fuels are definitely a significant impact to our climate change issues. I think President Biden's goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50% is something reasonable and attainable.

Public polling shows most Americans believe the U.S. Supreme Court has become too political. What reforms, if any, should Congress take to reshape or reimagine the makeup or behavior of the court?

Roberts: Our Supreme Court only has the authority to interpret the laws that Congress passes. So the real solution is to have the right members of Congress who are going to fight and get to the president's desk bills that reflect the morals and values of the country.

Which Constitutional amendment is your favorite and why?



Roberts: The 13th Amendment Abolish Slavery, one of the most atrocious and horrific practices of this nation's history.

What is your favorite movie, most influential book, and go-to genre of music?

