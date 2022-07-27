Missouri primary 2022: Voter guide for St. Louis area

5 On Your Side identified the hot races in the St. Louis region and reached out to the campaigns to find out where they stand on several issues important to voters.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Those who are in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Before election day, you should check your voter registration and polling place, as well as research what races and issues will appear on your ballot.

5 On Your Side has identified the most hotly contested and consequential races in the St. Louis region and reached out to the campaigns to find out where the candidates stand on nearly a dozen issues important to voters. We reached out to all candidates in those races with publicly available contact information. Each candidate in a given race was provided the same set of questions. You will find their answers in both print and video in our Decision 2022 Voter Guide. Uncontested primary races are not listed.

On Aug. 2, Missouri voters will head to the polls and to select candidates who will carry their party banners into the general election this fall. In many races, the nominee of the August primary will face little to no opposition in November, making this upcoming race a decisive one.

Senate : Sen. Roy Blunt retires

Sen. Roy Blunt’s retirement leaves an open seat in the U.S. Senate, and in a midterm election year that will decide the balance of power in Washington, D.C., dozens of elected officials and political newcomers are lining up for a chance to replace him.

Republican Primary

Eric Greitens

When the former Governor of Missouri resigned his office under investigation in 2018, he avoided testifying under oath about allegations of campaign finance violations and sexual misconduct. Since then, the disgraced governor and former Democrat has tacked hard to the right, fully embraced Donald Trump, promoted false claims of a stolen election in 2020, and sought to revive his political career. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) has warned primary voters not to back Greitens because his baggage could bury him in a general election matchup and potentially cost the GOP a Senate seat in the fall. Greitens enjoys staunch support from a base of GOP loyalists who brush off questions about his personal character, including more recent allegations of abuse from his ex-wife that came to light during a custody battle.

Greitens drew national attention and widespread rebuke for a provocative campaign video where he enlisted his supporters to go “RINO hunting,” suggesting political violence against his opponents. He later claimed it was satire. Greitens has refused to appear on a debate stage with his GOP rivals, and his campaign ignored multiple offers to answer the same template of questions for this voter guide.

Vicky Hartzler

U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-MO 4th District) won her first election to Congress in the Tea Party wave of 2010 and flipped a blue seat to red as Republican voters registered their displeasure with the incumbent President Barack Obama. Now, with Senator Josh Hawley’s endorsement, Hartzler hopes she can navigate a crowded primary field and move up to the Senate as Republican voters prepare to rally against President Joe Biden’s agenda in the midterms this November.

During her decade-plus on Capitol Hill, Hartzler has served on the House Armed Services Committee and House Agriculture Committee. Her campaign website features a photo of her flashing the “thumbs up” sign with former President Donald Trump, though Trump recently poured cold water on her Senate bid, saying, “I don’t think she has what it takes.”

Billy Long

U.S. Rep. Billy Long (R-MO 7th District) won his first election to Congress in 2010, replacing former Congressman Roy Blunt. Now, Long hopes to follow in Blunt’s footsteps yet again, though public polling shows the straight-talking, cowboy hat-wearing rural auctioneer has struggled to break through the crowded field of other GOP contenders. Long has firmly embraced former President Donald Trump’s agenda, holding out hope for a last-minute boost.

Long represents the southwest corner of Missouri in Congress in a district that borders Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Kansas, a rural region his campaign calls “MAGA Country.” Long has developed Trump’s taste for labeling his opponents with colorful insults. He dubbed Vicky Hartzler “Mini Liz Cheney,” Eric Schmitt as “Chicken Schmitt,” and Eric Greitens as “Snidely Whiplash" in a tweet criticizing the leading contenders in the race after a TV debate was canceled.

Mark McCloskey

The political world may have little known nor long remembered the name Mark McCloskey had it not been for the police killing of George Floyd. When protesters marched through the streets of St. Louis in the summer of 2020, McCloskey, a personal injury attorney, grabbed his gun and stood guard outside his mansion on a gated street in the city’s Central West End neighborhood. The tense confrontation that followed placed McCloskey at the epicenter of a national conversation about race, privilege, police violence, unruly protest, gun rights, and prosecutorial discretion.

After a grand jury indicted McCloskey and his wife on felony charges for the unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with evidence, the Republican National Convention invited them to address the party faithful. Governor Parson later pardoned the pair. McCloskey’s campaign website prominently features the image of him brandishing a high-powered semi-automatic rifle outside his home. Polling shows McCloskey has so far struggled to parlay his newfound celebrity into much real-world political support.

Dave Schatz

As the leader of the Missouri state Senate, Dave Schatz shepherded some of the most conservative bills through the legislature and to the Governor’s desk in a generation, including a complete ban on all abortion procedures, and the Second Amendment Preservation Act which threatens to fine or prosecute police that attempt to enforce federal gun laws in Missouri. Schatz quotes Ronald Reagan, discusses ways to balance the federal budget, and promises to bring “the Missouri Way” to Washington, D.C.

However, Schatz’s political clout in Jefferson City and a $2 million loan from his state campaign account hasn’t helped him break out of the single digits in the primary polling data. He has raised more money than former Governor Eric Greitens, though, finishing third in the fundraising primary behind Schmitt and Hartzler.

Eric Schmitt

Missouri's Attorney General Eric Schmitt has leveraged the powers of his state office to generate earned media buzz in his ongoing effort to score points with the pro-Trump wing of the Republican primary voter base. Schmitt’s made-for-TV lawsuits filed against school districts, the country of China, and local Missouri governments were widely scorned by the legal community and were unsuccessful in court, but they may have gone a long way toward earning him regular appearances on Tucker Carlson’s show on the Fox News Channel.

The publicity boost may have helped him win the donor primary, too, as his campaign hauled in more than $3.5 million in contributions. Schmitt’s campaign ads featured him using props like a baseball bat and a blow torch. Schmitt’s campaign failed to respond to multiple requests to answer questions for the 5 On Your Side voter guide.

Robert Allen

Will appear on the ballot, but shows little to no signs of public campaign activity.

C.W. Gardner

Published a series of web videos mocking and imitating other candidates in the race.

Rickey Joiner

The barber says he’d take blue-collar values to the Senate.

Dennis Chilton

The Springfield native has registered to run for elected office in both major parties in recent years. In a failed 2018 campaign, he told the Springfield News-Leader he feared the government was “killing the white population,” but added, “I’m not no racist.”

Patrick Lewis

The veteran union worker and native of Wellsville told a local newspaper he’d represent the working class in the Senate.

Darrell McClanahan

McClanahan campaigns under the banner of the pro-Confederate Missouri battle flag, though he told the Missouri Independent, “I don’t agree with slavery.” McClanahan is facing criminal charges in Ozark County, Missouri.

Eric McElroy

McElroy describes himself as an author and comedian. On social media, McElroy has advocated for legal assisted suicide and a redistribution of income to address inequality.

Bernie Mowinski

Mowinski has run and lost in several campaigns for elected office over the years. The former Air Force veteran campaigns on a promise of national unity.

Robert Olson

The Springfield native will appear on the ballot but shows little to no signs of public campaign activity.

Russel Breyfogle

Breyfogle told the League of Women Voters he supports U.S. Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger on the January 6 Committee, and he would support changes to the Senate filibuster.

Deshon Porter

The podcaster conceded he won’t win enough votes and endorsed Congressman Billy Long in the Senate Republican primary.

Kevin Schepers

The Fenton native will appear on the ballot but shows little to no signs of public campaign activity.

Dave Sims

The Kansas City native campaigns against pandemic-era “lockdowns.”

Hartford Tunnell

The retired public school teacher campaigned on a platform of election integrity, though his campaign website acknowledges he does “not have 100% proof” of election fraud. He calls for Congress to “take over the voting systems.”

Curtis Vaughn

Vaughn says on his social media pages he’d attempt to bar former president Donald Trump and Missouri Senator Josh Hawley from holding public office or casting a vote if they were convicted of inciting the riot on January 6 or for attempting to overthrow democracy.

Democratic Primary

Trudy Busch Valentine

A multi-millionaire heiress to a portion of the Anheuser Busch fortune, Trudy Busch Valentine set out to carve out a legacy of her own in her first bid for elected office. A nurse by trade, Valentine talks to voters about the personal grief she experienced in life as she sells a softer side of politics, a salve for the blistering attacks and stinging rhetoric that has defined our modern era of campaigning.

Her inheritance has proven to be an asset and a liability. With great piles of money comes scrutiny, including questions about her 1977 involvement in an exclusively white ‘Veiled Prophet’ ball. Valentine apologized for her participation in the event which occurred when she was 19 years old, and more than a decade after the peak of the civil rights movement. Valentine has highlighted her place as the only woman in the Democratic primary race and says she would be uniquely positioned to debate abortion rights in a general election matchup against an anti-abortion Republican nominee.

Lucas Kunce

Marine veteran and first-time political candidate Lucas Kunce is banking on a breakout performance in his run for the U.S. Senate. His messaging has sought to connect with the struggles of poverty, painting a contrast against leisurely lifestyles of privilege. His policy proposals target “monopoly domination,” and the “massive corporations” he says rig the system against working people. His fiery rhetoric accuses American politicians of committing “treason” by waging “economic warfare” against Americans.

The former military attorney says the Pentagon is “wasting trillions of dollars on war,” and calls for spending more of that money rebuilding domestic infrastructure. His campaign features a heavy dose of social media advertisements and hauled in more in individual contributions and overall funds than all other candidates running in either party’s primary contest.

Spencer Toder

Political newcomer Spencer Toder, a real estate broker and medical device company owner, has taken an unconventional path in the Democratic primary. Instead of ‘dialing for dollars,’ or whipping up a frenzy in social media or digital ads to drive web traffic and donations, he’s courted Democratic primary voters by working alongside them in niche advocacy areas, attempting to earn their trust by working in the trenches with them. He promises to share ten percent of his campaign donations to help build out the rest of the party structure.

Beyond his efforts to signal loyalty to the party at large, he registered voters, raised money for Afghan refugees, helped people in poverty apply for Medicaid or expanded child tax credits, and organized petition drives to help wrongfully imprisoned people get out of jail. While public polling shows Toder faces an uphill climb to win the race, he argues his support lies in the grassroots and in specific corners of the liberal voter bloc that will come out and boost his campaign.

Ron Harris

The Air Force veteran and former Republican Ward Committeeman now works as a truck driver. The Kansas City native has run for political office in both GOP and Democratic primaries over the years.

Jewel Kelly

The Air Force veteran from Festus describes himself as a moderate Democrat. He has called for raising police wages, reducing military spending, investing in veteran services, and raising the top tax brackets on the wealthiest Americans.

Pat Kelly

The environmental engineer is running on a campaign devoted to climate science awareness. He describes global warming as “by far, the worst, most severe, and most dire threat America faces today.”

Lewis Rolen

The former St. Louis public school teacher is campaigning on a promise to improve public education and slash military spending. He has called to end private for-profit prisons.

Gena Ross

The evangelist from Platte City ran for Congress in Missouri’s 6th Congressional district against incumbent Republican Sam Graves in 2020. Ross supports abolishing the Senate filibuster and adapting the nation’s health care system to Medicare for All.

Joshua Shipp

The health educator and citizen activist is calling for an end to qualified immunity and to the bail bond system. Shipp unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2018.

Clay Taylor

The member of the People’s Party of Christ runs a transitional home to shelter unhoused people for the ‘Federation of Christ Jesus.’ His campaign slogan is to “Make America Great for Everyone.”

Carla Wright