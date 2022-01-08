Trump endorses 'Eric' for U.S. Senate in Missouri

ST. LOUIS — Former President Donald Trump announced his pick to endorse a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Missouri. Trump endorsed "Eric."
Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens quickly thanked Trump on Twitter. The other Eric in the race, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, later posted a "thank you" message on Twitter.
KNOW TO VOTE: Missouri primary 2022: Voter guide for St. Louis area
"There is a BIG Election in the Great State of Missouri, and we must send a MAGA Champion and True Warrior to the U.S. Senate, someone who will fight for Border Security, Election Integrity, our Military and Great Veterans, together with having a powerful toughness on Crime and the Border. We need a person who will not back down to the Radical Left Lunatics who are destroying our Country. I trust the Great People of Missouri, on this one, to make up their own minds, much as they did when they gave me landslide victories in the 2016 and 2020 Elections, and I am therefore proud to announce that ERIC has my Complete and Total Endorsement!" the press release read.
The U.S. Senate Republican primary is a crowded field with several high-profile Missouri GOP faithful in the running.
The hot primary comes after Senator Roy Blunt announced his retirement.
Greitens and Schmitt each appeared in St. Louis Monday in a final push to gain votes in the St. Louis area.