Revelers gather downtown for the 41st annual Fair St. Louis

For the past couple of years, COVID-19 limited some of the fair's activities. Now that it's back in full force, this year feels extra special to many.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Fair St. Louis took over downtown St. Louis over the holiday weekend.

The day started with the 139th annual America's Birthday Parade down Market Street.

The fun continued with food, games, live music and entertainment throughout the rest of the weekend.

For the past couple of years, COVID-19 limited some of Fair Saint Louis' activities.

Now that it's back in full force this year, it feels extra special to many.

Music filled Ballpark Village all day Saturday, as people came to downtown St. Louis for a 4th of July tradition.

General Chairman for Fair Saint Louis Tim Meers said everyone was excited to have the fair fully back this summer.

"We're back and we're ready to have this fair," he said.

For Meers, Fair Saint Louis is connected to a lot of childhood memories.

"My grandparents used to bring me down and then my parents did, and then just throughout the years, I enjoyed the fair," he said.

Now, Meers said it's a full-circle moment for him, as he spends the fair's 41st year as the general chairman.

"I think it's just really exciting for me to continue a family-friendly event that people can come down to. They can bring their kids, bring the whole family, and have a little something for everyone and really enjoy the weekend," he said.

That family-friendly aspect is why Aaliah Herron continues to come back.

"When you start off as family-based, then coming out here and showing that there's no negative influences, no bad energy. Just being able to see the kids out and enjoying themselves," she said.

After years of smaller crowds and restrictions, David Benitez said the ability to all be together is something everyone should take in.

"It's just a time to be able to celebrate, you know, that we're able to be out here and be able to just, you know, partake in all of what's happening around here," he said.

The fair making a comeback in 2022 meant some things were different.

According to Meers, this includes the footprint, which stretches the fair along Kiener Plaza and Ballpark Village, and more activities were added.

"We've got the Kid Zone, we've got the Purina dogs that are going to come and do the display, along with the music. There's music playing all weekend long," he said.

Whether it's rain or shine, Meers said, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

"Plan your route, come down and have a great time," he said.

The fun continues on Sunday, July 3 and Monday, July 4 with more live music and entertainment.

The firework show will be from 9:30 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. July 4.