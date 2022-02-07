St. Louis braves rain for the 139th America's Birthday Parade

Thousands packed Market Street on Saturday to watch the special celebration.

ST. LOUIS — People braved the showers Saturday morning to kick off the holiday weekend with America's Birthday Parade.

The 139th America’s Birthday Parade route started at Broadway and Market streets then went down Market, ending at 18th Street.

“This is what Fourth of July is all about,” Ryan Hawkins with the America’s Birthday Parade Communications Committee said. “This year we don’t have the COVID restrictions, you don’t have to separate, everyone’s doing their part and we’re very happy about that.”

The parade featured performers, floats, balloons and local businesses all celebrating freedom and making memories together.

“It’s just about family time, getting together and remembering the freedom of the United States and having a good time with family and friends, neighbors, enjoying the fireworks,” parade goer Angela Seidel said.

It’s also special for families with students in the band competition.

“How cool is it for your kid to be walking down Market Street with their band, with their dancing group? You know, this is a part of it’s a St. Louis tradition and we are happy to be a part of this,” Hawkins said.

O’Fallon Township’s marching band took home first place in the competition this year and for the last several years.