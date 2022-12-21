List of St. Louis attractions closing Thursday due to winter storm

An arctic blast arrives Thursday morning that will drop our temperatures from the middle 30s early in the day to the single digits by the evening.

ST. LOUIS — Several St. Louis area attractions announced closures Thursday due to the winter storm expected to move through the area.

In a press release, the Saint Louis Zoo said it will be closed on Thursday and Friday, and Wild Lights is canceled on both days as well.

Customers with tickets to the Wild Lights for Thursday or Friday can use those tickets for any of the remaining Wild Lights days. The remaining days are Dec. 21 and Dec. 26-30.

The Saint Louis Art Museum announced it would be closed Thursday. All tickets to “Global Threads: The Art and Fashion of Indian Chintz” on Thursday will be refunded by MetroTix, a spokesman for the museum said.

Due to inclement weather forecasts, the Missouri History Museum, Soldier's Memorial Military Museum, and the Library and Research Center are closed on Dec. 23.

Thursday morning, the Missouri Botanical Garden announced it would be closing at noon and would stay closed through Friday due to incoming weather and to keep staff, volunteers, and visitors safe.

It said Garden Glow would also be closed Thursday and Friday and said anyone with unused tickets on either day would automatically receive a full refund through their purchasing method. Missouri Botanical Garden asks for 5-7 business days for the refunds to process.

Garden Glow is open through Jan. 7, with the exception of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Guests can rebook their tickets if they wish.

Also on Thursday, St. Louis Wheel Park at Union Station said it would be closing midday Thursday and would remain closed through Friday.

Wheel Park attractions closing include: the St. Louis Wheel, the St. Louis Carousel, and 18-hole St. Louis Mini-Golf.

Outdoor wheel park attractions would reopen Saturday from noon until 5 p.m.

Indoor attractions that include the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station, the Mirror Maze, and St. Louis Ropes Course will stay open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

The Gateway Arch also announced its closure for Thursday. The Gateway Arch Call Center, ticketing and tram operations will also be closed, the announcement said. Tickets purchased for Thursday will be refunded as soon as possible once the Arch reopens.

Anheuser-Busch St. Louis Brewery Lights and Brewery Tours have been canceled for Thursday. For those who purchased tickets, refunds will be automatically applied to the original form of payment.

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra canceled its performance of "Home Alone in Concert", which was scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday.

An arctic blast arrived Thursday morning that will drop our temperatures from the middle 30s early in the day to the single digits by the afternoon. Snow has spread into the St. Louis area and road conditions are deteriorating.

The cold arctic air will result in a burst of moderate snow. This is when travel is expected to become the most difficult with reduced visibilities and slick conditions.

Winds continue to increase through the afternoon into Thursday evening. The strong winds will continue into Friday.

