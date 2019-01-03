DEFIANCE, Mo. — Sex trafficking is happening in St. Louis, whether we see it or not.

Thursday, a women’s prayer group in St. Charles County got a snapshot of the harsh reality from a woman who literally wrote the book on it.

"I've been gang-raped, I've been beaten, I've been locked in closets,” Christine McDonald said.

McDonald was trafficked at 15. She spent two decades being bought and sold – 17 of those years in Missouri.

She eventually was able to get out, and ever since she’s been on a mission.

"Imagine what happens if I can change society,” she said.

She’s written two books — the latest came out this year — and she started the organization Christine’s Vision to help victims of sex trafficking.

Now, she’s working with a producer to turn her story into a movie. It’s expected to start filming this summer.

