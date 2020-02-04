ST. LOUIS — A teenager who was shot and killed in St. Louis' Bevo neighborhood Wednesday afternoon has been identified.

The victim is 17-year-old Larry Jordan Jr. of St. Louis

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 4500 block of Ridgewood Avenue at 5:34 p.m. Officers found Jordan with several gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked call the department's Homicide Division at 314-444-5371, or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS(8477).

CUT SHORT

"CUT SHORT: Unsolved Killings of St. Louis Children" is an initiative of KSDK 5 On Your Side and its community outreach program, "Project 5," to raise awareness of the unchecked violence against children in the city of St. Louis from the summer of 2019 to present.

We're dedicated to telling their stories, following the criminal investigations and shining a light on the reasons for gun violence in our city. We won't let up.

Please join us in this important campaign seeking justice for our youth by sharing these stories about their young lives cut short, reaching out to elected officials and supporting the worthy organizations in St. Louis working to make our city's neighborhoods safer places to raise families.

