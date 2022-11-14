St. Louis church donates $10K toward counseling for CVPA students, staff

The church is also donating gift cards to police and hospital staff who responded to the shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis area church is stepping up with donations for first responders, students and staff affected by the shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.

The Gathering Church, with locations in South City, Clayton and Webster, is donating gift cards to all St. Louis police officers, BJC and Children’s Hospital emergency room personnel who were on duty that day.

Matt Miofsky is lead pastor at the Gathering.

“In the midst of tragedy like the shooting, in the midst of some of the struggles we have in our city, we just want to be part of the positive,” said Miofsky. “We want to be a small blessing to the people who are working so hard to make our city thrive. We just feel part of our calling is to be light, especially in times of darkness.”

The Gathering is also donating $10,000 toward counseling to LOVEtheLOU, a non-profit that provides counseling services to city schools.

“I think one thing people underestimate is the trauma caused by an event like this,” said Miofsky. “Obviously, it’s traumatic for the students who were in the school, that day, but also for their siblings, their friends, younger students, families and for teachers that work in schools. Again, we want to play a small part in being light for the city, and we want to be here to serve.”