Truckloads of contaminated soil hauled from Coldwater Creek bank behind Jana Elementary

As of last Friday, a spokesperson with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it had removed 301 truckloads of contaminated soil.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — "Every challenge is an opportunity to grow."

That was the message in front of Jana Elementary for months following a tumultuous time.

Now, the sign is removed altogether.

Jana PTA President Ashley Bernaugh reacted to the removal Friday afternoon, after seeing the sign gone for the first time.

"I think it's a big sign that this is a big change for this community. Potentially Jana is gone, we don't know, but the proof is in the pudding," Bernaugh said.

Earlier this year, Hazelwood School District announced Jana Elementary was not expected to reopen, following months of conflicting reports of radioactive waste in and around the school.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, also known as USACE, has confirmed there is low-level radioactive contamination on the banks of Coldwater Creek, which is on the edge of Jana's property boundary.

Coldwater Creek is contaminated by radioactive material from the first atomic bomb.

Under the Formerly Utilized Sites Remediation Program (FUSRAP), the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is responsible for cleaning up sites with contamination associated with historic activities performed as part of the nation’s early atomic energy program.

The work performed on the Jana Elementary property is part of USACE’s ongoing remediation efforts along Coldwater Creek under FUSRAP.

As of last Friday, a spokesperson with the USACE said it removed 301 truckloads of contaminated soil, which is 2,510 bank cubic yards excavated.

They then remediate the contaminated soil by loading it onto trucks taken to the St. Louis Airport Site, known as SLAPS.

Then it's loaded onto railcars and shipped to US Ecology in Idaho, an approved disposal facility.



Just this week, United States Senator Josh Hawley also questioned the Department of Energy, demanding more action.

"This is 70 years that there has been radioactive contamination in water and soil all over the St. Louis region. It's the same old story over and over and over," Hawley said.

Bernaugh doesn't want to repeat history either. She only wants the region to grow and get better from this challenge.



"I've tried to do things to create a written legacy to help document what happened here at Jana so we don't have to repeat this legacy anywhere else in the nation," she said.

In a statement, the USACE said, "The Corps of Engineers remains committed to cleaning up and completing its work along Coldwater Creek and other sites around the U.S. to protect the health and well-being of the community and the environment."