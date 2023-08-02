Gov. Parson rejects request from top Missouri House Democrat's request for special session on radioactive waste

Quade said a "session limited to providing the funding DNR needs to launch this vital program would not be controversial and likely could be wrapped up quickly."

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said he will not call a special session on funding for a radioactive waste investigation in the St. Louis area.

On Monday, Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade posted a letter asking Parson to call a special session to work on funding for a radioactive waste investigation by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. A spokesman for Parson's office said there were "no plans for a special session at this time."

Quade, the Democratic candidate for governor, cited recent reporting on newly released documents that showed the federal government and companies responsible for nuclear bomb production and atomic waste storage sites in the St. Louis area in the mid-20th century were aware of health risks, spills, improperly stored contaminants and other problems but often ignored them.

Quade said the DNR could conduct further investigation into the radioactive waste, but it needed to be funded first. She said those funds could be allocated to the Radioactive Waste Investigation Fund during a single-issue special session.

"A special session limited to providing the funding DNR needs to launch this vital program would not be controversial and likely could be wrapped up quickly," she said in the letter. "And given the unprecedented budget surplus the state continues to enjoy, the relatively modest amount of money needed for the program is available."

In his response, Parson said the issue was caused by the federal government and should be fixed by the federal government.

"Gov. Parson is concerned for the impacted communities, but this issue was caused by the federal government and should be fixed by the federal government," the statement said. "Gov. Parson supports recent efforts by Sen. Hawley to do just that and hold the federal government accountable."

The U.S. Senate last week passed an amendment sponsored by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) that would make Missouri residents affected by radioactive waste eligible for money under the National Defense Authorization Act.

If it passes, a person could claim compensation through the Attorney General's Office.

Who could be eligible?

The individual would have to be physically present in an affected area for at least two years after January 1, 1949.

Contracted a specified disease.

If the family member died, a spouse or child could make a claim.

If a claimant has lived or worked in the affected areas and developed any of the illnesses listed within a certain time frame, a claimant can get medical expenses paid or a one-time payment of $50,000.