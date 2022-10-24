Jana Elementary students go virtual Monday after radioactive lead found in building

Most students will begin virtual learning Monday. Two preschool classes will transfer to another elementary school.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Students at Hazelwood School District’s Jana Elementary School will transition to virtual learning Monday.

Also on Monday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin taking samples inside Jana Elementary to test for radioactive elements caused by the dumping of World War II bomb materials.

Two Jana preschool classes will remain in-person, but those students will be transferred to Barrington Elementary School.

This summer, the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers tested the area near Coldwater Creek, where World War II bomb materials were dumped, causing the contamination. More recently, Boston Chemical Data Corporation tested inside and outside Jana Elementary school and found high levels of radioactive contamination present.

U.S. Army Corp of Engineers officials will expand their testing Monday to include the entire property of the school, both inside and outside.



5 On Your Side on Sunday spoke with students’ parents, who said they want the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to do the testing but also a third party independent laboratory to verify the findings.

"We believe this Monday morning, going in after kicking out all the kids and the teachers by the Army Corps of Engineers and Department of Energy is not a good faith act," Jana Parent Teacher Organization President Ashley Bernaugh said. "We believe it is only to discredit and diminish the kinds of concerns that the public has already brought to bear."

During the week of Nov. 14-18, parents and staff will receive final notifications of new school assignments. Students and staff will report to their redistricted schools on Nov. 28.

Last week, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials released a statement that read:

Our team will evaluate the Boston Chemical Data Corp. report and methods used to create these results. The Boston Chemical Data Corp. report is not consistent with our accepted evaluation techniques and must be thoroughly vetted to ensure accuracy. The Jana Elementary School property does have contamination near the Coldwater Creek bank that is below ground surface and in a densely wooded area.

Hazelwood School District officials said they are authorizing their own study for clean-up solutions.