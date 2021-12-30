x
New revenue, children's services leaders picked by Missouri governor

Rep. Wayne Wallingford served on the state Senate with Gov. Parson
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signs papers at his desk immediately after being sworn in as the state's 57th governor on following the resignation of Eric Greitens Friday, June 1, 2018, in Jefferson City, Mo. Parson moved from lieutenant governor to governor after Greitens stepped down Friday amid investigations of his political and personal life.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday announced new leaders for the Revenue and Social Services department.

The governor named fellow Republican state Rep. Wayne Wallingford to be the next director of the Department of Revenue starting Jan. 3. The two served together in the state Senate.

Wallingford’s appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

The position is open because Ken Zellers left the job to take over as the acting administration commissioner following Sarah Steelman's abrupt departure in October.

Parson on Wednesday also picked Jefferson County family court Judge Darrell Missey to lead the Children’s Division of the Social Services Department.

