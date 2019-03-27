ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger has hired noted criminal defense attorney Scott Rosenblum, as the county and Economic Development Partnership deal with subpoenas from federal investigators, according to people familiar with the matter.

Rosenblum, of Clayton-based Rosenblum, Schwartz & Fry PC, and spokespeople for Stenger did not respond to requests for comment.

Among his many high-profile cases, Rosenblum most recently represented former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens after he was indicted for invasion of privacy and computer tampering. Those charges were later dropped, and Greitens resigned.

Rosenblum also represented James "Doug" Cassity in a well-known funeral fraud case and former BetOnSports Chief Executive David Carruthers in a racketeering conspiracy. Rosenblum's website says the attorney has tried more than 400 jury trials.

County lawmakers, including Council Member Ernie Trakas, on Sunday told media outlets that a federal grand jury has issued a subpoena to St. Louis County, seeking records involving Stenger.

Trakas told KSDK the probe involves land deals in Wellston and at Northwest Plaza. Both involved donors to Stenger's campaign.

The County Council previously asked U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen to probe the Northwest Plaza deal. The Wellston developer was a group including John Rallo. At Northwest Plaza, it was Bob and David Glarner.

