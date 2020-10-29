Mask sales at Johnnie Brock's have predicted presidential elections since 1984

If this trend continues, Ed Brock knows who will win this election

ST. LOUIS — For more than 30 years, the sales of Halloween masks at Johnnie Brock’s Dungeon have matched up with the outcome of presidential elections.

Ed Brock is owner of the popular Halloween store in south city. Today in St. Louis’ Allie Corey interviewed Brock back in 2016 when Donald Trump masks outsold Hillary Clinton masks.



The sales have been right in predicting election winners since 1984.

Here’s what Brock told 5 On Your Side about the sales of masks between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

"Sixty-six perfect of the sales of masks — political masks between the two, Biden and Trump — 66% are Trump and 34% are Biden. What this is showing me is that if it stands, if this formula stands, that Trump will win this election,” explained Brock.



Brock said he’s since sold out of Biden masks, but he didn’t order as many of those because of demand.