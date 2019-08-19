ST. LOUIS — Welcome to the final stretch, Cardinals fans. With 40 games remaining and first place up for grabs, the margin for error is getting smaller by the day.

Unlike last August, the Cardinals aren't exactly streaking. They are 7-3 in their last ten games, but only 8-7 overall this month. They run hot and cold, zigging and zagging relentlessly. They lost five in a row, and won five in a row afterwards in the past two weeks. A split in Cincinnati doesn't exactly create the most sunshine in St. Louis, even if it is 100 degrees out right now.

So let's talk about the ways they Cardinals can finish strong and take the division. Making the playoffs for the first time in four years via wildcard would be fine and all, but a division winner just has a different ring to it.

Since six is a serious number, let's stick with that amount for a proper dosage of medication for an enigmatic Cardinals team.

6) Bat Kolten Wong higher

The man is raking, so why keep him so low in the lineup? Please don't tell me about lengthening the lineup, because I'll throw a piece of gooey butter cake at you right now.

Wong is slashing (batting average, on base percentage, slugging percentage) .376/.460/.518 in his last 30 games. In other words, that's excellent. Mike Trout-like. Wong gave fans the Gold Glove caliber defense this year, but this year he's putting it all together. He needs to hit higher than Tommy Edman and Yairo Munoz.

5) Platoon Matt Carpenter and Edman at third base

The realization that Carpenter isn't himself this year is unfolding before our eyes with each passing day.

He's way behind fastballs, taking too many pitches, and just not putting up the necessary stats to be an everyday player. If Edman sees the lineup, it should be at third base. Carpenter, beloved history of producing or not, just isn't the man the team needs him to be. He's 9-46 in his past 15 games, and his OBP of .321 is much lower than his career average. He isn't slugging or hitting, and the walks are down as well. Edman gives you more defensively, more speed on the bases, and is swinging a better bat this month.

These are the tough calls Mike Shildt must make. Abandoning Carpenter is one thing; keeping his at-bat flow in moderation is quite another.

4) Keep a close eye on Carlos Martinez in the ninth

Martinez just isn't a great closer. He's more 2006 Izzy than 2004 Izzy. He nearly blew a 5-2 lead in Cincinnati on Sunday, but that was just the latest nailbiter from the reliever-turned-starter-turned-back-to-reliever. He allowed six earned runs in eleven July innings with hitters reaching him for a .289 average. Martinez has only eight clean outings in 31 total appearances this year. We can argue all day about him being a better starter (the stats back it up), but his time as a closer hasn't been pretty. Keep John Brebbia, John Gant, or Giovanny Gallegos ready.

3) Keep crushing, Goldschmidt

At this point, it's ludicrous to expect the Paul Goldschmit of all old (as in last year) to show up. The overall slash line and consistency just isn't there. The at-bats aren't pretty either. As long as he keeps smashing home runs and keeping the slugging percentage in check, the Cardinals should be fine. He is a difference maker at the plate, struggles or not. He's changed a game with one swing. A few of them. Goldschmidt was brought in to be a star player, lineup ignition, and overall pitcher dispenser. That'll have to wait until next year. For now, just keep hitting home runs. Goldschmidt has a solid chance of a new career high, which would be 37.

2) Pitch Ryan Helsley more often

Why? He's very talented, carries a live arm, has experienced plenty of down time, and doesn't need a week off between outings. I'd like to see Helsley and Junior Fernandez out there a lot more often. They are ruthless pitchers with electric stuff. The league hasn't seen them a lot, so a fresh face out there can give St. Louis an edge. Unleash the youth.

1) PLAY RANDY AROZARENA

The hitting is so inconsistent on this team, so why not spruce it up with some young blood? Arozarena tore up Memphis opponents, can play all three outfield spots, runs very well, and hits for power. Lane Thomas needs to be out there, but so does Arozarena. When in doubt, run with the youth, especially the lovely prospects deemed untouchable in trade talks.

There's more. Shildt can craft better lineups, take more risks, and the team can be better with their social media game just for in-game kicks. Someone can hit with runners-in-scoring-position if that wouldn't be too much to ask. Maybe win every series against a team with a worse than .500 record. Be more consistent.

In a nutshell, take control of the division. It's getting late, so stop leaving the endgame to chance.

What are your thoughts, Cardinal Nation?

