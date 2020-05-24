x
Blues goaltender Jake Allen helps raise more than $200,000 in COVID-19 relief for his hometown

The Blues' netminder has stepped up in a big way for his hometown in Canada
Credit: AP
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jake Allen (34) hits the ice and replace Jordan Binnington during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Denver (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

FREDERICTON, NB — Blues goalie Jake Allen has stepped up in a big way to lend a save to his hometown as it battles the COVID-19 pandemic.

Allen helped established the Fredericton Resilience Fund in his hometown of Fredericton, New Brunswick back in April. With the help of his wife, Shannon, and local businessmen, he's helped raise more than $200,000 to support more than 300 people and businesses.

"Fredericton is my home, and it's hard to see people laid off or unable to work due to this crisis we're all dealing with," Allen was quoted on stlouisblues.com. "This is a town where everyone knows everyone, and we all try to support each other in any way we can. If I can give back to the town that made me who I am in some small way, it's the least I can do."

Allen isn't the only member of the Blues to step up big for charity during the pandemic.

The trio of defenseman Vince Dunn and forwards Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas won $100,000 for charity in a Fortnite video game tournament organized by the NHL Players' Association.

The players donated $50,000 to St. Louis Children's Hospital, $25,000 to the St. Louis Area Foodbank and $25,000 to muscular dystrophy research.

