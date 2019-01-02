ST. LOUIS – St. Louis already knows him as an all-star and now the Washington Wizards star is making his second NBA All-Star Game appearance.

On Thursday, the NBA announced Bradley Beal has been selected to participate in the 2019 All-Star Game in Charolette.

Beal is currently averaging career highs in points (24.7) rebounds (5.1), assists (5.1) and steals (1.4) through 51 games on the season.

He’s also the only Eastern Conference guard and one of only three guards in the NBA to average at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists while shooting .450 or better from the floor.

Beal has 41 games of scoring 20 or more points, the most by any player in the Eastern Conference and tied for the third-most in the NBA and 12 games of 30 or more points, second among Eastern Conference guards.

He graduated from Chaminade in 2011.

