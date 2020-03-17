ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals will be stepping up to assist the employees and minor leaguers impacted by the 2020 season's postponement due to the coronavirus outbreak, the club announced Tuesday evening.

The Cardinals announced the news on Twitter saying, "The St. Louis Cardinals will create a $1 million dollar fund for our gameday employees, and we will also honor our daily per diem for our minor league players."

The Blues announced a similar effort on Monday, saying they have also created a fund to assist their game day workers during the stoppage of play.

MLB announced on Monday that the 2020 season would be delayed for at least eight weeks in accordance with CDC guidelines to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

