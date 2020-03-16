ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues have announced that there will be help coming to the employees of the Enterprise Center during the coronavirus-related shutdown of events.

On Monday the team announced they would be creating the Blues Employee Assistance Fund to lessen the financial hardship being suffered by game-night workers at the Enterprise Center.

The team says the fund will support several hundred employees who are paid directly by the Blues on game nights.

Blues owner Tom Stillman, players, and local donors led by a $100,000 donation from season ticket holder Andy Frisella worked together to put the fund together over the past few days. All players on the team made a donation to the fund.

Fans can also assist the fund by visiting blues.givesmart.com or by texting "blues" to 76278.

The fund will be administered by the Blues for Kids Foundation.

"It is gratifying to have multiple groups within the Blues family stepping up to support or game-night workers, although it's not surprising given the character of the people in our organization and community," Stillman said. These are unprecedented and uncertain times, but we will get through this together and we'll be back when it's safe for everyone involved."

"St. Louis has always been good to me, and now it's my turn to do something food for St. Louis by joining the Blues in this effort," Frisella said. "There are a lot of people negatively impacted by this, but we have an opportunity in front of us as a community to step up and do what St. Louis does best, and that's helping one another. I hope others who are able to help will join us and show the world there is no better city in the world than St. Louis."

