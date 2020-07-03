ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals now have one less player vying for a spot on the opening day roster.

On Saturday, the club announced they had placed infielder Yairo Muñoz on unconditional release waivers.

5 On Your Side and STL Sports Page reporter Rob Rains is reporting the Cardinals decided to cut ties with Muñoz, who was injured, after he flew to the Dominican Republic last week without informing the team he was leaving.

Muñoz, along with Brad Miller, Tommy Edman, Rangel Ravelo and Edmundo Sosa were in competition for a bench spot with the Cardinals in 2020.

Before getting injured, Muñoz was hitting .375 with a home run and four RBI in 16 spring training at-bats for the Cardinals.

Muñoz was originally acquired by the Cardinals in the Stephen Piscotty trade with Oakland. In 196 games with St. Louis, Muñoz hit .273 with a .723 OPS, 10 home runs and 55 RBI.

The Cardinals also made their first cuts of spring, sending 13 players to minor league camp. Ricardo Sanchez and Elehuris Montero have been optioned to the Springfield (AA) roster and non-roster invitees Alvaro Seijas has been optioned to the Palm Beach (A) roster. Akeem Bostick, Nabil Crismatt, Seth Elledge, Alex FaGalde, Griffin Roberts, Angel Rondon, Ramon Santos, Luken Baker, Julio Rodriguez and Alexis Wilson have been sent to minor league camp.

There are now 57 players in Major League camp with the club.

More Cardinals Coverage

RELATED: Cardinals manager Mike Shildt gets married

RELATED: Kwang-Hyun Kim continues to impress with Cardinals

RELATED: Halfway through camp, how are the Cardinals spring battles coming along?

RELATED: Cards' hitters light it up and pitchers shut it down in games against Mets and Nationals

RELATED: The 5 most impressive Cardinals halfway through spring training

RELATED: Cardinals manager Mike Shildt set to get married on off day

RELATED: Gorman goes deep, Flaherty tagged for three runs in loss to Mets

RELATED: Cardinals' Andrew Miller loses feeling for pitches

RELATED: Thousands joining in on Adam Wainwright’s 'conversation with God' through 'Walking with Waino' Bible study

RELATED: Hudson continues to hone command, Wong shines on defense as Cardinals beat Astros in Jupiter

RELATED: Andrew Knizner is controlling what he can control as Yadier Molina's 'heir apparent'