ST. LOUIS — We don't know when we'll get baseball back in our lives, so 5 On Your Side Sports is trying to fill the void.

5 On Your Side's Ahmad Hicks and Corey Miller are going to play each other through the Cardinals' schedule on MLB 20 The Show on PlayStation 4 until we get real Cardinals baseball back.

You can check out our game recaps on YouTube, as well as in daily newscasts.

In our third match up, it was Ahmad's turn with the Cardinals as he took on Corey on "opening day" at Busch Stadium.

Corey opted for the St. Louis Browns throwback jerseys for the O's and got out to the early lead.

Watch: Yadi walks it off in our 'Season on The Show'

Ahmad and Adam Wainwright locked it down, though, and a Dexter Fowler pinch hit single put the Cards up late. But Giovanny Gallegos blew the save on a Chris Davis single, and the game went to extras.

And in extras, it was who else, but Yadier Molina? He puts one in the gap in the 11th to chase home Tommy Edman and give the Cardinals the walk off win on opening day in St. Louis.

Corey still leads the season series two games to one, and the Cardinals have a 2-1 record so far between both players.

