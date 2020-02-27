NORTH PORT, Fla. — Result: Braves 3, Cardinals 1

The only results which truly matter in spring training are how players who are fighting for roster spots perform. That made Thursday another good day for Dylan Carlson and Yairo Munoz.

Carlson, the Cardinals’ top prospect, knows he will have to have an outstanding spring to force his way not only onto the roster to start the season but into the regular lineup, He’s trying to do just that.

Carlson, getting the start in right field on Thursday in Northport, Fla., against the Braves, reached base in all three of his plate appearances with a single and two walks. He has now reached base in his last five plate appearances and has raised his spring average to .455.

Munoz, fighting to hold onto his spot as a reserve infielder, had another two-hit game and drove in the Cardinals’ only run with a double, scoring Carlson, in the loss to the Braves. Munoz is hitting .400 so far this spring.

Watch: Dylan Carlson talks about spring camp with the Cardinals

Here is how Thursday’s game broke down:

High: In addition to his two hits and an RBI, Munoz stole his first base of the spring.

Low: Other than the two hits by Munoz and the single by Carlson, the Cardinals were limited to just three hits.

At the plate: The only other hits for the Cardinals were singles by Matt Wieters, Nolan Gorman and Lane Thomas … Tommy Edman started in left field and hit leadoff but was 0-of-3, striking out twice, as his spring average fell to .077 …

Other than starting pitcher Jack Flaherty, the Cardinals lineup did not include anybody who currently projects to be a starter in the regular-season opener in Cincinnati.

On the mound: Flaherty worked 2 2/3 innings in his second start of the spring, allowing one run on two hits and two walks … The Braves other runs scored off Dakota Hudson, who allowed three hits in his 2 2/3 innings but did record four strikeouts … Junior Fernandez and Kodi Whitley each pitched a scoreless inning with two strikeouts.

Off the field: Matt Carpenter was able to run wind sprints and go through fielding drills in Jupiter and said he still expects to be back in the lineup by Saturday. He was scratched from Wednesday’s game because of tightness in his back in what was described as a precautionary move. He was not on the travel roster for Thursday’s game anyway.

Up next: The Cardinals will be back in Port St. Lucie on Friday for the third game against the Mets out of their first eight spring games. Adam Wainwright is scheduled to start and pitch three innings to be followed by Daniel Ponce de Leon. Alex Reyes will make his second appearance of the spring, and Andrew Miller also is scheduled to pitch an inning.

