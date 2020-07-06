CarShield Collegiate League to play in O'Fallon this summer

The CarShield Collegiate League will host a six-team league with teams made up of mostly local players. Each team is slated to play 30, 7-inning games

O'FALLON, Mo. — There will be baseball in O'Fallon in 2020.

The O'Fallon Hoots were set to play their first Prospect League season this summer, but the coronavirus canceled the league's season and the Hoots were left without schedule to play.

However, the team announced Friday the launch of the CarShield Collegiate League that will play at CarShield Field in O'Fallon this summer.

The CarShield Collegiate League will host a six-team league with teams made up of mostly local players. Each team is slated to play 30, 7-inning games.

Managers for teams will include Missouri State University Baseball’s Director of Player Development Joe Lincoln, former First Round Draft Pick Jake Burger, Maryville University Assistant Baseball Coach Justin Paulsen and former Lindenwood University baseball player and Director of Human Performance at P3 Josh Kesel.

Full rosters and coaches will be announced at a later date.

“The CarShield Collegiate League will showcase local, high-caliber college baseball players to our great O’Fallon community,” Hoots General Manager David Schmoll said in a statement. “This spring and summer has seen players lose their seasons and fans lose sports. We are excited to still be able to provide community entertainment in a safe and responsible fashion.”

Single-game tickets will go on sale Monday, June 6, and you can see a full schedule at ofallonhoots.com.