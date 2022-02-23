Lindenwood University makes jump to Division 1, will join Ohio Valley Conference

There's a new Division 1 athletic department in town.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Lindenwood University is taking perhaps the biggest step in the history of its athletics program.

The University announced on Wednesday it had accepted an invitation to join the Ohio Valley Conference in the fall of 2022.

Lindenwood will be reclassified to Division 1 during the 2022-2023 academic year. The Lions will compete in the OVC regular season schedules and be eligible to compete for OVC championships in the 2022-2023 seasons for all 18 sponsored sports.

The OVC participates in Division 1-AA (FCS) level when it comes to football.

"Lindenwood is thrilled to join the Ohio Valley Conference as we apply to transition to NCAA Division I. This opportunity will elevate our entire university and provide championship-level experiences our student athletes deserve," Lindenwood President Dr. John Porter said. "A move to NCAA Division I athletics and membership in the OVC enhances our Lindenwood University community in many ways and aligns with our strategic plan– it will drive enrollment, enhance university visibility, and generate revenue. We are eager to begin competition at this next level and look forward to welcoming OVC member schools to our campus beginning this fall."

Lindenwood Athletics has officially accepted an invitation to join the Ohio Valley Conference and transition to NCAA Division I starting in the fall of 2022‼️🦁#LinD1nwood x #OVCit



More information about our big move here⤵️https://t.co/uOczoa0Tun — Lindenwood Lions (@LU_Lions) February 23, 2022

Since joining the NCAA as a Division II member back in the 2013-2014 school year, Lindenwood has won four national championships across sports. They will be looking to bring that success to the OVC.

"We are delighted to add Lindenwood University as the 10th member of the OVC for the 2022-23 academic year," said OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche. "President Porter's vision for the future of the institution, along with Lindenwood's commitment to success, its geographic alignment with the OVC and its sports offerings, including football, and our shared philosophy and values make them a great fit for the Conference. We are excited to welcome Lindenwood to our OVC community."