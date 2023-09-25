Here's where Mizzou is ranked in AP Top 25

The Tigers (4-0) beat Memphis 34-27 on Saturday night at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers continued their unbeaten roll on Saturday and are now ranked in the Associated Press Top 25.

Mizzou comes in at No. 23 on the AP Top 25 Poll, ranking for the first time since 2019. The team recorded its first 4-0 start since 2013.

Missouri also ranked in the Coaches Poll for the first time since 2015, coming in at No. 22.

The Tigers beat Memphis 34-27 on Saturday night at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.

East St. Louis native Luther Burden III caught a career-high 10 passes for a career-best 177 yards. St. Louis native Brady Cook completed 18 of 25 passes for 341 yards and two touchdowns.

In 2019, Mizzou began the season with a loss to Wyoming but went on to win their next five games. They ranked No. 22 going into the seventh week of college football but their stride ended, losing their next five games. They ended the season 6-6.

Missouri will head to Nashville, Tennesse to face Vanderbilt on Saturday. On Oct. 7, the Tigers will take on No. 13 LSU at Faurot Field.