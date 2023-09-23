Mizzou win brings cash cow for St. Louis businesses

Mizzou returned to the city for the first time in 13 years.

ST. LOUIS — For the first time in 13 years, Mizzou has returned to the city, in what's known as 'Zou To the Lou'.

Tonight, thousands of Tiger fans were joined by hockey fans downtown as the Blues dropped the puck on the pre-season

Saturday thousands of Blues, Mizzou Tigers and Memphis Tigers cheered on their favorite teams.

The St. Louis Sports Commission says attendance for the game was 45,085.

And Sugarfire Smoke House in downtown St. Louis says profits will be double this weekend.

"We're going to go about 50% more [profit] than we would than on a normal weekend with nothing in town. Very easily," Chef Birk said.

Chef Matthew Birkenmeier who goes by Chef Birk says it will take a team to serve these hungry fans.

"We're probably about 10 heavy [employees] right now," Chef Birk said.

That's 10 additional staff members to help out just for this weekend.

Sugarfire is serving up their BBQ at the Enterprise Center, the Dome and their restaurant on Washington Ave.

Chef Birk was up as early as 5 a.m. Saturday preparing for the extra foot traffic.

"On an average today 550 pounds of brisket, 600 pounds of pork and 150 racks of ribs. At least 200-300 pounds of turkey," Chef Birk said.

Sugarfire is just one of the businesses that's happy to see the Tigers are back.

"We'll serve any tiger no matter what your stripes are," Chef Birk said.

According to the Dome's website, nearly 67,000 football fans can fit inside.

One hour before the 'Zou to The Lou game' Ticketmaster showed tickets as low as $20, minutes before the game they had gone up to $30.

The St. Louis Sports Commission told 5 On Your Side "ticket sales remain strong for Mizzou after the Kansas State game and they continue to see a nice bump in ticket sales," Tim Ryan, St. Louis Sports Commission said.

The game is a partnership with Mizzou and the Dome to bring Mizzou football back to the city.

It's just one of 10 Mizzou athletic events to be hosted in St. Louis until June 2024 according to a Mizzou Tiger's website.

The last time the Mizzou Tigers played in St. Louis was in 2010 during their Arch Rivalry Series with the University of Illinois which ran from 2002-2010.

