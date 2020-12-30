Billikens cancel Duquesne game, pause team activities after positive COVID-19 tests

Activities will only continue after all personnel are cleared by campus COVID-19 testing procedures and protocols

ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis University Billikens men's basketball team has paused all team activities and canceled Wednesday night's big home game against the Duquesne Dukes due to "positive COVID-19 results within the program."

The team made the announcement Wednesday morning, two hours after it had tweeted "Rise and shine Billiken fans! It's GAME DAY!" It was unclear who or how many people within the program have contracted the coronavirus.

Activities will only continue after all personnel are cleared by campus COVID-19 testing procedures and protocols, the team said.

The game was scheduled for 6 p.m. at Chaifetz Arena and would have marked the beginning of Atlantic 10 Conference play for the Billikens. The team said that the A-10 would communicate additional changes to SLU's upcoming schedule.

The Billikens last played against UM Kansas City on Dec. 23 and won 62-46. They had been next scheduled to take on the UMass Minutemen on Jan. 2.