DAVIDSON, N.C. — Saint Louis junior Javonte Perkins scored 25 points for a second straight game, but the Billikens fell 71-59 at Davidson on Wednesday night at Belk Arena.

SLU drops its second in a row and dip to 14-5 overall and 3-3 in league play. Davidson evens its record at 9-9, 3-3 in the league.

Perkins was 7-of-18 from the field, 5-of-10 from 3-point range and 6-of-8 from the line.

Tay Weaver dropped 15 points thanks to a 5-of-10 shooting mark from 3-point range.

Jordan Goodwin and Hasahn French led the Billikens with 12 rebounds apiece. Yuri Collins dished out a game-high six assists.

Davidson jumped out to an 8-0 start and never relinquished its lead. The Billikens trailed by as many as 11 points in the first half but trimmed their deficit to nine at halftime.

The Billikens came out hot in the second half. A Weaver triple pulled the Billikens within one at the 16:31 mark.

A Goodwin layup at the 11:04 mark tied it at 41-all, but SLU was unable to grab the lead. Davidson responded with a 3-point play and grew its lead to double digits after the under-four media timeout.

Davidson, which was led by Jon Axel Gudmundsson’s 20 points, shot 81.3 percent from the stripe as SLU was unable to gain ground by fouling. Gudmundsson alone was 15-of-16 from the stripe.

The Billikens are back in action on Sunday afternoon when they host Fordham at Chaifetz Arena. Game time is 2 p.m., and it will be televised on FOX Sports Midwest. The game is part of a doubleheader with the women’s team, which hosts Duquesne at 5 p.m.

