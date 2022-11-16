SLU men's basketball improves to 3-0

The arena was electric as Collins scored 22 points.

ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis University men's basketball hosted the Memphis Tigers Tuesday night and pulled off a significant win.

Coach Travis Ford and the Billikens are off to a hot start, going 3-0.

St. Mary's grad Yuri Collins did a bit of everything. He turned defense into offense and racked up 22 points.

Collins scored the Billikins final field goal when he hit a 3-pointer with 7:36 left, then hit eight straight free throws to help hold off the Tigers. Gibson Jimerson scored 18 points, shooting 6 for 12 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. Javon Pickett finished 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 14 points.

DeAndre Williams led the Tigers in scoring, finishing with 21 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks. Kendric Davis added 18 points and four assists for Memphis. In addition, Keonte Kennedy finished with 10 points.

Saint Louis went into the half leading Memphis 47-43. Jimerson scored 12 points in the half. Collins’ 15-point second half helped Saint Louis finish off the six-point victory.

Saint Louis plays Maryland, another 3-0 team, on Saturday.

Got a little scary at the end, but that is a huge win for the Billikens. Gosh, SLU has so many offensive weapons. It’s a nice resume builder. — Frank Cusumano (@Frank_Cusumano) November 16, 2022

It was more nerve-wracking than it should have been, but a big win is a big win.



SLU has the talent to play with anyone this year. The rest of the country will see it eventually. — Corey Miller (@corey_miller5) November 16, 2022

Regardless of how the rest of this game plays out this @SaintLouisMBB team is fun to watch. Travis Ford has something brewing at Chaifetz and @smoovYC1 is the straw that stirs the drink. — Holden Kurwicki (@Holden_Kurwicki) November 16, 2022

SAINT LOUIS (3-0)

Okoro 3-5 3-6 9, Collins 4-10 12-14 22, Jimerson 6-12 2-3 18, Pickett 6-8 2-2 14, Perkins 1-4 0-0 2, Thatch 2-6 4-6 8, Parker 4-10 0-0 8, Forrester 0-0 2-2 2, Hargrove 2-4 1-1 6, Cisse 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 28-60 27-36 90.

MEMPHIS (1-1)