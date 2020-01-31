ST. LOUIS — St. Louis native and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal is having one heck of a season. And once the NBA world found out he wasn’t selected to be part of the NBA All-Star Game, many people took to social media to express their frustration.

The tweets speak for themselves:

The Wizards tweeted,

‘*clears throat*

Bradley Beal in our last five games...

39.0 PPG

4.6 RPG

6.8 APG

53.7% FG

40.5% 3PT

91.2% FT’

Beal’s fiancé Kamiah Adams, understandably upset, shared several tweets of her own and retweeted others supporting Beal.

Beal had 34 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists in Thursday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets, and aired some frustration to NBC Sports after Thursday night’s game:

"I'm a little pissed off about it, but I know how I am, I was kind of expecting it, honestly," Beal said. "It's disrespectful, but the real ones know so I'm just gonna keep competing. I’m going try to get my team to the playoffs for sure."

Washington Post's Wizards beat writer, Candace Buckner, said Beal's agent, Mark Bartelstein, said the coaches’ ballot missed the mark and disregarded Beal’s commitment to the Wizards.

Not only is he averaging 28.7 points per game, he’s also averaging a career-high 6.4 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

According to StatMuse, Devin Booker (27.1) and Bradley Beal (28.6) are the only players to average 27+ PPG and not make the All-Star team in the last 35 years.

Ben Simmons, Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Donmas Sabonis, Khris Middleton and Jayson Tatum were selected as the Eastern Conference reserves.

Previous stories

RELATED: St. Louis native, NBA star Bradley Beal joins ownership group for POWERplex

RELATED: Bradley Beal wins NBA Community Assist Award

RELATED: St. Louis natives Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum show out at NBA All-Star weekend