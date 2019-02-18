CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Two St. Louis natives had their chance to shine over the weekend in Charlotte for NBA All-Star weekend.

Two Chaminade graduates – Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum were part of the big weekend and neither of them disappointed their fans.

Beal was named an NBA All-Star for the second year in a row and was part of ‘Team LeBron.’

Team LeBron rallied to beat Team Giannis Sunday night, 178 to 164.

RELATED: Bradley Beal named an NBA All-Star for second year in a row

Beal played for 18 minutes and scored 11 of Team LeBron’s 178 points.

On Friday, Tatum played in the Rising Stars game and had 30 points and nine rebounds for Team USA. The team won against Team World, 161-144.

Tatum hit a half-court shot to defeat Trae Young and win the Skills Challenge on Saturday. Tatum also became the first Celtics player in franchise history to win the NBA Skills Challenge.

Tatum said the trophy is going to his mom's house. "My mom likes to steal all my trophies and past jerseys - she has all my Duke jerseys and state championships, I'll let her get this one too."

Tatum’s adorable son, Deuce, stole the show Friday afternoon. Click here if you can’t see the video below