The Arizona Coyotes have landed Taylor Hall.

Arizona acquired the standout winger from the New Jersey Devils for three prospects and two draft picks.

Hall is set to be an unrestricted free agent after this season. Hall has six goals and 19 assists in 30 games this season. He has made the playoffs just once in his first nine seasons and has a chance of making it two with the Coyotes.

New Jersey gets a 2020 first-round pick, a conditional 2021 third-round pick, forwards Nick Merkley and Nate Schnarr and defenseman Kevin Bahl and also sends forward Blake Speers to Arizona.

RELATED: Blues without Barbashev for key match up with Colorado

RELATED: Blues and Avalanche set for Central Division showdown in snowy St. Louis

RELATED: Forbes recognizes Blues fans among top 10 in NHL

RELATED: These Blues have the best shot at making the 2020 NHL All-Star team

RELATED: Laila: The Next Season | Behind the scenes of the Laila Anderson documentary premiere