ST. LOUIS — David Freese gave St. Louis fans one last memory just in case this was his last time playing in front of the Busch Stadium crowd.

We know his trips to the plate always get an ovation in St. Louis, but his second inning home run off Michael Wacha in Thursday's series finale with the Dodgers even got some applause.

WATCH: David Freese's full locker room interview after Cardinals' series with Dodgers

For the 35-year-old Freese, this might just be the last time he steps on the Busch Stadium field as a player.

RELATED: Opinion | Give David Freese all the ovations

The moment his home run sailed over the fence was not lost on the Lafayette grad.

"I definitely thought, this could be my last time at Busch, and I just hit a homer," Freese said. "Which is a great feeling with my parents and aunt and uncle in the seats."

The fact the fans still acknowledge him every time he comes to the plate isn't lost on Freese.

"It's incredible, they don't do that everywhere," Freese said. "I think growing up here probably plays a little bit more into it, but what we did, especially in 2011, it's just special. I think about my future, sitting in the seats for a lot of ball games in this stadium with my kids, friends and family. I'm looking forward to the rest of this year, but I'm looking forward to those moments too."

RELATED: Harrison Bader's unique day helps Cardinals sweep Dodgers

RELATED: Wieters leads Cards over Dodgers 11-7 for 4-game sweep