Michael Wacha is still only 27 years old.

It seems like just yesterday Wacha was 22 and no-hitting the Pirates into the seventh inning in game four of the 2013 NLDS.

A lot has changed for the Cardinals in those six years, but Wacha has proven he still has no-hit stuff.

Wacha sat down with our Frank Cusumano in Jupiter to talk about the depth in the Cardinals' pitching staff, his impending contract and his impressions of manager Mike Shildt.

Wacha's 2018 was mostly an injury-riddled one, where he only started 15 games.

When he was healthy last season though, Wacha was outstanding. He was 8-2 with a 3.20 ERA and 1.233 WHIP.

Wacha also flirted with a no-hitter for the second time in his career in June against the Pirates, making it into the ninth inning before surrendering his first hit.

In a surplus of starters as impressive as the Cardinals boast, it can be easy to forget the guy who was hurt last season, but Wacha should be primed to perform in a contract year.

After shutting down his 2018 comeback in September, Wacha will have almost seven months to recover from a nagging oblique injury.

He should be primed for 2019, and extra motivated to prove his worth when he becomes a free agent in the winter.

