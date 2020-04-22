Edwardsville's Epenesa set to become latest area star to hear name called in NFL Draft

It won't be the NFL Draft Epenesa might have pictured due to COVID-19, but the Edwardsville native is still projected to go in the first round

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — When A.J. Epenesa first put on the pads at Edwardsville High School, playing major college football wasn’t even a thought.

“We [Edwardsville] don’t really get any of the big guys,” Epenesa said.

After an injury his freshman year, Epenesa really thought that would play a factor in terms of his recruitment.

“I thought I’m not going to get recruited until maybe my junior or senior year because that’s how it really goes at Edwardsville,” he said.

But during his sophomore year, Epenesa realized his talents could take him somewhere when he received his first college letter from Florida State University.

“I’ll never forget that just because it was Florida State and they were in the National Championship that year and it was pretty crazy that was my first letter,” he said.

That’s when the floodgates opened. Before he knew it, Epenesa was signing with the Iowa Hawkeyes to continue his football career.

“Iowa was my first offer and obviously my Dad played there, my Mom went to school there so it was just something that felt good to me,” he said.

From there Epenesa started showing the rest of the world what his family and friends saw his entire life. He earned Big Ten Conference All-Freshman honors in 2017, first-team All-Big Ten honors by the media in 2018 and then racked up more awards in his junior season. But his biggest accomplishment of them all is being viewed as one of the top prospects in this year’s NFL Draft class.

He decided to forgo his senior season and enter the NFL Draft.

“The plan was we were all going to go to Vegas,” Epenesa said.

He said they had a ton of family in Las Vegas and was planning to spend some time there before the big day, but due to COVID-19, there won’t be any bright lights and fancy boat entrances.

“It sucks that Covid-19 and all of that coronavirus stuff is going on,” Epenesa said.

But there’s a silver lining.

“To be honest I’m really happy to be able to come home and spend some time with my brothers and my family,” Epenesa said.

Because now the small-town star, who never imagined this day coming, will get to experience a life changing moment, right where it all started. And if he had a choice, he’d like to showcase his talents in the same area.

"I mean I won’t complain whoever takes me, but I would like to stay in the Midwest if that’s possible just because it’d be close to home,” Epenesa said.

He said whoever drafts him will get his all, that’s why he continues to put in the work now despite gyms being closed and the CDC urging people to stay at home.

“Just run and do stuff and do something just to try and stay in any kind of shape because we never know when we’re going to be told to suit up again and get ready to play,” he said.

Epenesa is supposed to get drafted in the first or second round, as for when he will leave to go to his new team, Epenesa said he has no idea.